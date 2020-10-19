Prince William County police say a 42-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested after he attempted to break into a woman's home Monday morning armed with a sword.
The victim, a 30-year-old woman, reported to police that a stranger attempted to force entry into her apartment at 6:17 a.m. The victim was able to prevent the man from getting inside but suffered a cut to her hand.
Officers arrived on scene and encountered the man still armed with the sword, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said. The man was challenged by officers and complied before being detained.
Perok said the man had been seen earlier in the morning walking around the parking lot and previously encountered other residents of the complex in the Rolling Brook neighborhood off Old Bridge Road.
Police charged Sean Patrick Gentry, 42, of the 12000 block of Wood Hollow Drive, with aggravated malicious wounding and burglary, Perok said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
Where are the “send him back to where he came from” comments?
Looks like another illegal Nord. Send him back to Skyrim.
I don't think CHOP exists anymore...
