A passenger vehicle was traveling the wrong way on Waxpool Road in Ashburn when it collided with a pickup truck, killing the vehicle's driver and injuring four passengers, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Three of the four passengers are in serious condition at local hospitals, the sheriff's office said. The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
The wreck occurred Monday morning at 6:35 a.m. on Waxpool just south of its intersection with Smith Switch and Farmwell roads. The driver of the passenger vehicle was headed southbound on Waxpool in the northbound lanes, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office is not releasing the identity of the driver who was killed pending notification of next of kin.
