Authorities say Va. 28 in Fauquier County will remain closed for approximately five hours after a tractor-trailer crash this morning near Bristersburg Road.
Northbound traffic is being detoured onto Route 616, onto Route 806, and back onto Va. 28, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.
Southbound traffic is being detoured onto Route 806, onto Route 616, and back onto Va. 28.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
