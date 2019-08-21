Virginia State Police on Aug. 14 at 1 a.m. attempted to stop a 2018 Toyota Corolla that was being driven at 91 mph in a 70 mph zone on northbound Interstate 81 near the 275-mile marker in Shenandoah County. The Toyota’s driver refused to stop and police initiated a pursuit, police said.
The Toyota’s driver continued north on I-81 into Warren County, reaching speeds of up to 115 mph. On I-66, the suspect vehicle attempted to take Exit 13 when the driver lost control and struck the guardrail, police said.
State police arrested the Toyota’s driver – Spencer J. Reimann, 31, of Vienna – without further incident. Reimann was not injured in the crash.
Police arrested Reimann for driving under the influence, and authorities have charged him with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, one felony count of eluding police, possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substances. He is being held at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Regional Jail.
Police also arrested three passengers in the Toyota. Authorities have charged Kitkwan Karlo, 20, of Fairfax, and Kyle Lujan, 20, of Vienna, with underage possession of alcohol and being drunk in public. Authorities also charged Frederick Maggi, 21, of Fairfax, with being drunk in public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.