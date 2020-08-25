A Vienna Parks and Recreation Department employee told Vienna police that, between Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. and Aug. 14 at noon, someone spray-painted graffiti on the bathroom building at Southside Park, 1317 Ross Drive, S.W.
The suspect or suspect also sprayed paint on the wall next to the creek and the park’s water fountain and trash cans. A board in front of the men’s bathroom also was vandalized, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.