A woman living in the 1000 block of Hillcrest Drive, S.W., told Vienna police on May 25 that an unknown person had been stomping on her American flags that line the sidewalk in front of her house.
The resident had placed a small section of fencing around the flags to protect them. However, the suspect then broke the fence and pushed over the flags, the complainant told police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.