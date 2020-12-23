Vienna police received reported Dec. 13 about three vehicle break-ins at the Vienna Dog Park, 700 Courthouse Road, S.W., two of which resulted in purse thefts.
In one incident that occurred between 3:45 and 4:34 p.m., a woman reported that someone had broken a window in her vehicle and stolen her purse, which had been hidden under the seat.
The second incident occurred between 4 and 4:30 p.m. A woman reported that someone had broken a window in her vehicle and stolen items, including her purse, police said.
In the third incident, which took place between 4 and 4:34 p.m., a man told police that someone had broken a window in his vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing appeared to have been taken, police said.
