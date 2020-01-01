A deputy was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Sterling area, and the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle and driver involved.
The deputy was checking vehicle speeds in the area of South Cottage Road and Lindsay Court around 11 a.m. when he attempted to signal for a driver to pull over, according to an LCSO statement.
The driver appeared to be coming to a stop before he sped up and struck the deputy. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital as a precaution.
The driver is described as a black male wearing a black knit cap. The vehicle had Ohio license plates and was described as a dark gray sedan, possibly a Honda or Toyota. It would have damage to the bumper and passenger side of the vehicle.
Anyone with any information regarding the possible identity of the driver or the whereabouts of the vehicle can call the LCSO at 703-777-1021.
