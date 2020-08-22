On Aug. 14 at 4:11 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Herndon Street for a report of shots being fired.
Witnesses reported that a group of individuals was attending a gathering in the neighborhood, when a dispute escalated to a physical confrontation. No injuries were reported.
According to police, responding officers attempted to stop two vehicles departing the area at a high rate of speed, but both drivers eluded police.
One of the vehicles was located after it crashed at the intersection of 10th Street North and Arlington Boulevard. The driver was transported to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
After investigation, the second vehicle and associated individuals were located in the 400 block of Army Navy Drive.
Charges were pending following the completion of the investigation, police said.
