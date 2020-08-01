Alexandria police have identified the woman shot and killed July 29 in an apartment community off North Beauregard Street. It was the city’s first homicide in 2020.
Officers responding to a call of shots fired on South Greenmount Drive around 6:20 a.m. found the body of Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez, according to a news release.
Investigators noted she had gunshot wounds to her upper body.
No arrests have been made and the case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Gill of the Criminal Investigation Division at 202-420-6209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.