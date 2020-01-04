A victim was inside a building in the 8100 block of Leesburg Pike in Tysons on Dec. 29 at 12:52 p.m. and was confronted by a naked man inside the bathroom, Fairfax County police said.
The man lunged at the victim and then ran away, authorities said.
The victim was unharmed. The suspect is described as a black man between 30 and 40 years old.
