A woman who does not live in Virginia told Vienna police on May 23 at 5:34 p.m. that she had made an online payment to purchase a puppy and was told to go to a residence in the 400 block of MacArthur Avenue, N.E., to pick up the dog.
But when the woman traveled from out of state to the address, the resident living there advised her that no one at the house was selling a dog.
The Vienna resident advised the victim that there had been other scams in the past where an unknown person has used that address in the fraud, police said.
