A local resident on June 20 at 10 p.m. observed audio equipment on the pavement near the announcer box’s at Yeonas Park, 1319 Ross Drive, S.W., Vienna police said.
Officers found that someone had forced entry into the announcer’s box and caused significant damage to the building and its equipment. Police also discovered additional damage at the snack bar and a second announcer’s box.
On June 22 at 2:17 p.m., a local resident saw three juveniles attempting to break into the announcer’s box at Yeonas Park. Officers searched the area, but could not locate them.
A member of the Vienna Little League came to the park and found there had been no further damage to the building since the previous vandalism case, police said.
