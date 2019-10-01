Vienna police officers went to a home on Patrick Street, S.E., on Sept. 23 at 3:21 p.m. after receiving a report of a domestic assault in progress.
A 17-year-old boy had returned home upset after an incident at school earlier in the day. The juvenile allegedly pushed his mother and began yelling and throwing things. The juvenile continued to act out when the officers arrived, police said.
Police arrested the juvenile and transported him to the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center, where authorities issued a petition against him charging domestic assault.
