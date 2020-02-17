An employee at the Vienna Community Center on Feb. 12 between 3 and 6 p.m. found a backpack containing drug paraphernalia on the building’s basketball court, Vienna police said.
Police placed the backpack and drug paraphernalia in the station’s property room and said those items will be destroyed in the future.
