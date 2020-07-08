The Vienna Town Council reconvened July 6 with a new mayor and three new members, but the body’s support for a new Vienna Police Headquarters, and the officers who serve there, has not wavered.
Activists in recent weeks have called upon the Council to postpone consideration of plans to build a new police station, which would replace the cramped-from-the-beginning one built in 1994. The group’s online petition, signed by about 1,500 people, advocates for police reforms in the wake of deaths of African-Americans across the United States, including George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Vienna resident Reva Joshi, testifying at the meeting via video, said she felt as if the Town Council had been ignoring the petition signers and their demands. Joshi said she strongly disagreed with the notion that the station project should commence merely because it has been planned for years, and said the activists’ views should not be dismissed merely because they are young.
“We are frustrated and want to see something happen,” she said.
Joshi had been waiting for the Council’s promised response to the group’s demands, and she received it at the meeting, in the form of a long statement read by Mayor Linda Colbert.
While acknowledging the social unrest stemming from police uses of force across the country, and the need to end racial discrimination and inequity, but said jeopardizing the safety and security of town residents by not pursuing the new station was “not a responsible solution to the stated problem.”
“Vienna will continue to strive to be a community that welcomes and treats all people in a just and fair manner, while celebrating our differences,” she said.
Vienna has a group of dedicated and committed police officers who “are community-minded and have a very positive reputation among residents,” the mayor said. The police department’s efforts are one reason why Vienna frequently is rated Virginia’s safest town, she added.
The new police facility has been a long-identified need and will be financed with 20-year bonds at the historically low interest rate of 1.8 percent, Colbert said. That depart will be paid for with meals-tax revenues, which are obtained from Vienna’s visitors as well as town residents, she said.
The current police station cannot meet the needs of officers, suspects and town residents, the mayor said. The facility has failing mechanical systems, lacks a proper interview room for victims and suspects, has only 10 lockers for 12 female officers, and cannot properly separate suspects by age and sex, she said.
Lacking space, town police store evidence under stairwells or in off-site locations. The department bases its Criminal Investigations Section out of Vienna Town Hall and stores its bicycles at the Bowman House.
The station’s parking lot is not secure, which has led to unsafe incidents in the past, and police have to bring arrestees into the building through the employee entrance, Colbert said.
Substandard facilities diminish the town’s ability to attract officers who show superior judgment in high-stress situations, she said.
Colbert said she had signed the Obama Foundation’s Commit to Action Pledge, under which the town will evaluate the police department’s use-of-force policies, obtain a wide range of resident input and produce a publicly available report listing statistics on the department’s uses of force and any charges of discrimination.
If necessary, officials will reform the department’s use-of-force policies, which already prohibit certain acts, such as chokeholds and strangleholds.
Joshi responded that activists still think the new station is unnecessary and added it seemed likely that Vienna Police Chief James Morris will be “extremely biased toward his own department” during the promised evaluations.
