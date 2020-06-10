Vienna Council looks favorably on design for new police HQ

Vienna Town Council members at a June 8 work session reaffirmed their intention to move ahead with the town’s largest capital project – a new police station – and expressed support for the project’s environmental and architectural features.
The new facility will be two stories tall and have modern amenities, secured parking, a more functional outdoor plaza and a public room for community gatherings.
Town officials for years have been laying the groundwork for a new police facility to replace the current headquarters at 215 Center St., S., which already was too small when it opened in 1994. The Council in 2013 paid Vienna Baptist Church $489,200 for an adjacent home at 114 Locust St., S.W., which the town will raze to make way for the larger police station.
Dewberry Architects Inc. has been designing the new station and those efforts almost are complete. The building is slated to be 28 feet tall, but slightly less than 36 feet including a parapet to shield rooftop mechanical equipment from view.
Council member Howard Springsteen pressed to have the parapet go no higher than 35 feet, the limit the town enforces for residents’ homes.
The new station will aim to achieve Silver certification under the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards. Some Council members wondered if achieving the higher LEED Gold certification would be possible. Vienna Police Chief James Morris said the department is looking into the costs and efforts that would be required.
The station will use efficient LED lights with a warmer color temperature of 3,000 degrees Kelvin. The lights, whether mounted on standards around the parking area or under exterior seating areas and handrails, will be shielded so as not to direct light skyward or out toward the surrounding neighborhood, officials said.
In addition to being energy-efficient, the station will have an improved drainage system to capture all of its stormwater runoff, said Rod Williams of Dewberry. The facility also will be able to support solar arrays, should town officials eventually decide to install them, he said.
The new station also will be designed to blend in smoothly with the surrounding residential neighborhood, Williams said. Police officials and architects have consulted with the Vienna Board of Architectural Review and have proposed using softer-appearing materials, such as fiber-cement and brick, on the building’s façade, he said.
“It doesn’t have to feel like a fortress,” Williams said, adding, “It’s a secure facility, but engaging and open to the community.”
Asked whether pedestrians would be at risk from police vehicles leaving the station for calls, Morris said the driveway’s gate (which the current station lacks) actually would be more safe because its noise would alert passersby to outgoing vehicles. Most officers are dispatched to calls while they’re in the field, he added.
Officials are determined to avoid the mistakes that plagued recent renovations at the Vienna Community Center. That project, which had only a 3-percent contingency allowance, suffered cost overruns and delays after workers discovered the existing building’s foundation had been undermined badly by water.
The new police station, by contrast, has an 11-percent contingency built into its budget. Eleven construction firms have pre-qualified to bid on the project later this summer.
The station’s estimated overall cost now stands at about $16.7 million. The COVID-19 pandemic may have wreaked havoc with the town’s other operations, but it’s brought a bit of good luck to the police station’s bidding process.
While the construction market has adjusted to supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, many projects have been shelved. More construction firms now are seeking public-sector work, leading to greater competition and lower costs, said Bill Downey of Warrenton-based project-management firm Downey & Scott LLC.
“The timing of your project is really favorable,” he said.
Results from the May 19 elections for Council and mayor also proved auspicious for the project. Council member Linda Colbert, who was elected mayor and will begin her term July 1, supports building a new police station.
One of Colbert’s opponents in the race, outgoing Council member Pasha Majdi, has been critical of the project’s cost and timing, especially during the recession spawned by the government’s response to the public-health crisis.
Majdi took a final parting shot at the project at the work session, saying the Council should hold off on all major capital expenditures until meals-tax revenue – which pays for bonds that finance the projects – stabilizes.
“My message to the new Council is to be prudent, pause and consider this bond cycle as if it were the last $37 million we have to spend this decade,” he said. “All capital projects should be re-evaluated in that context, and I hope that the new Council calls for a review of the CIP [capital-improvement program] immediately. Proceeding on this project without a review of the CIP would be imprudent at best and reckless at worst.”
Outgoing Mayor Laurie DiRocco disagreed, saying the new police station would be an investment in the community and could be financed using bonds at very low interest rates.
Springsteen concurred, adding that the current station is outmoded and lacks sufficient facilities for female officers.
“This is not a gold-plated facility,” he said. “This is a realistic facility. The chief and his team have done a good job.”
