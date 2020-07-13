The Vienna Town Council, acting on consent-agenda items, on July 6, authorized the purchase of new equipment to help the town’s police department catch speeders and transport prisoners.
The Council agreed to “ride” a Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services contract with Kustom Signal Inc. to obtain new in-car radar units for all 11 of the Vienna Police Department’s patrol vehicles and 10 ProLaser handheld LIDAR units. The contract’s cost is not to exceed $51,202.
LIDAR, which uses a pulsed laser beam, stands for Light Detection and Ranging. Radar refers to Radio Detection and Ranging, but because the term has existed since 1940, the acronym has morphed into an uncapitalized word. The case is similar for laser, which means Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation.
(Continuing the theme, the term TASER is the brand name of an electronic-control device sold by TASER International, now Axon, which is used by many police departments. The acronym, which also appears on its way to becoming a lowercase, ubiquitous term, stands for Thomas A. Swift’s Electric Rifle.)
Vienna Police Chief James Morris said not all of the new equipment will be put into use right away, as some of the current units still are functioning well. The new, updated equipment will give accurate readings when it arrives and will be calibrated every five years.
“We shouldn’t be losing any calibration cases,” he said.
The Town Council also agreed to use up to $60,000 in federal CARES Act funding to purchase a 2019 Ford Transit van for the police department.
The vehicle will be outfitted with a prisoner insert and emergency equipment that will allow officers to transport detainees who may have COVID-19, but not share the same air space with them.
The town currently does not have a vehicle for isolating and transporting such prisoners and must comply with new pandemic-related policies issued by the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and its related courts regarding detainee transportation.
According to a quote supplied by Sheehy Ford-Municipal Sales & Service of Richmond, the van’s prisoner insert will be a 100-inch-long triple compartment capable of accommodating up to 10 detainees.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.