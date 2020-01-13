Maj. Daniel Janickey, deputy chief of the Vienna Police Department, graduated from the 278th FBI National Academy Class on Dec. 20.
Janickey was among 258 law-enforcement officials who graduated from the 10-week-long, intensive academy, which is based in Quantico. Internationally known for its excellence, the National Academy invites top law-enforcement leaders and managers from state, local, county, tribal, military, federal and foreign partner nations to attend.
The academy focuses on leadership development, law, forensic science, terrorism, communication, health and fitness.
Physical fitness was a daily task for the students, who at the academy’s end faced the 6.1-mile “Yellow Brick Road.” This grueling course, designed by the U.S. Marine Corps, earns the competitors, if they complete it, an actual yellow brick to memorialize their achievement.
Graduates take back their newly acquired skills and knowledge to their departments to enhance services to the communities they serve and leave the academy with lifelong friends and a network of global partners, officials said.
Janickey became Vienna’s deputy police chief in January 2014 after a 24-year career with the Fairfax County Police Department.
