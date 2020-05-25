A resident living in the 300 block of East Street, N.E., told Vienna police on May 16 at 10:45 a.m. that his dog had been attacked by a raccoon in the home’s back yard.
The man struck and killed the raccoon during the attack, police said.
The dog subsequently received treatment at an animal hospital.
An officer transported the deceased raccoon to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter for rabies testing. On May 19, the county’s Health Department notified the town’s animal-control officer that the raccoon had tested positive for rabies. Police notified the resident that his dog would need to be quarantined for 45 days.
