An employee at the Shell gas station at 545 Maple Ave., W., told a Vienna police officer on Sept. 11 at 7:43 a.m. that he had found a dirt bike that had been left behind storage containers at the business.
The employee reviewed the station’s security cameras and observed that a man had arrived at the station at 2 a.m., parked his vehicle and left the area.
The man returned at 4 a.m. on the dirt bike; after unsuccessfully attempting to load the bike into his vehicle, he left it at the storage containers.
At 10 a.m., the employee notified the officer that the man had returned for the bike. The man fled the area before officers arrived.
Later that day, a resident living on Paris Court, S.W., reported that his dirt bike had been stolen from his garage during the night, police said.
