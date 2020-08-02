A 21-year-old Vienna man drowned in Lake Anna on Saturday, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday.
The victim, Patrick Byrnes, was visiting a friend and swimming off Old Mill Road when he disappeared. He was last seen swimming out to a floating chair about 20 feet from the end of a dock, the sheriff's office said. He was reported to be a strong swimmer.
A search Saturday involving boats from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Game and inland Fisheries, and Louisa and Spotsylvania County fire and rescue turned up nothing.
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's dive team later found his remains.
