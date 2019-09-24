An employee at the 7-Eleven store at 537 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Sept. 14 at 12:53 a.m. that he had observed a man behind the counter stealing cartons of cigarettes.
When the employee confronted the man, the suspect reportedly pushed the employee and ran out of the store, police said.
Police arrested the 19-year-old Vienna man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with assault and larceny.
The man also has been banned from the 7-Eleven store, police said.
