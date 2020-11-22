Vienna police responded Nov. 16 at 3:27 p.m. to a reported dispute between a husband and wife living on Kingsley Road, S.W. The wife on Nov. 17 alleged that her husband had assaulted her after police left the home the previous night.
The woman sought treatment at a hospital for an injury from the assault, police said.
Police arrested the husband, a 44-year-old Vienna man, and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Authorities have charged him with domestic assault and issued an emergency protective order against him.
