A resident living in the 600 block of Gibson Circle, S.W., told Vienna police on Aug. 11 at 10:26 p.m. that he’d had an ongoing dispute with a former acquaintance. The resident reported that he had been receiving threatening texts from the acquaintance.
The resident on Aug. 12 at 8:21 p.m. told police that several men had driven to his home, exited their vehicle while holding a baseball bat and firearms and begun threatening the resident. Police could not determine if the guns were airsoft guns or other firearms.
The resident armed himself with his firearm before confronting the men. One of the men reportedly began approaching the resident while swinging the baseball bat.
The resident was in fear of bodily harm and pointed his firearm at the man, advising him to leave the area. The man continued to advance toward the resident in a threatening manner before all of the men got back into their vehicle and left the area, police said.
The resident told police this incident was the result of the ongoing dispute reported earlier. Police obtained a warrant for the man who allegedly had threatened the resident. On Aug. 13, police served the warrant on the 19-year-old Vienna man, arrested him and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.