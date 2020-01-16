Vienna police arrested a 34-year-old Vienna man Jan. 7 following two incidents in which he allegedly screamed at employees of local businesses.
The first incident occurred Jan. 4 at 7:30 a.m. when an employee at Caffè Amouri, 107 Church St., N.E., reported that the man had entered the coffee shop and become irate with her and another employee.
The man was belligerent and allegedly spat in the employees’ direction, police said.
A short time later, the man came to Vienna Police Headquarters to report the encounter he’d had with the employees. After speaking to officers, the man calmed down and left the station.
He returned two hours later and told police that as he had been walking on Church Street near Caffè Amouri, one of the employees had begun yelling at him. The employee told police the man had returned to the area, stood outside the cafe and yelled at them.
Police went to the magistrate’s office with one of the employees to pursue charges against the man. Authorities issued a warrant charging him with trespassing. Shortly after 4 p.m., the man returned to the police station to make another complaint. Police served the warrant to the man and released him on his signature.
On Jan. 7 at 11:10 a.m., an employee at Skorpios Maggio’s Family Restaurant, 421 Maple Ave., E., approached the man in front of the restaurant and asked that he pick up his trash. The man allegedly began yelling at the employee, spat at her, threw a cup of coffee on her and then fled the area, police said.
Officers located the man, arrested him and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with simple assault and held him on a $3,000 bond.
