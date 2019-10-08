A woman living in the 100 block of Wilmar Place, N.W., told Vienna police on Sept. 28 at 2:28 a.m. that her adult son was intoxicated and acting irate.
The son fled the home before officers arrived. Officers searched the area for the man but were unable to locate him.
At 4:17 a.m., officers responded to the area of Cottage Street and Plum Street for the report of a man lying in the roadway. Officers found the man in the 700 block of Cottage Street, crouched behind a vehicle and acting very agitated. Upon the officers’ interaction with the man, they detected signs of impairment, police said.
The man was acting both belligerent and combative with the officers, police said. As officers were placing the man under arrest, he allegedly assaulted one of them. Police arrested the 30-year-old Vienna man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with assaulting a police officer and being drunk in public.Authorities held the man held without bond.
On the same day between 3:31 and 3:40 a.m., an officer was leaving work when he found that his personal vehicle had been damaged at Vienna Police Headquarters, 215 Center St., S. Police determined that the same man officers had arrested during the above incident had entered the police station’s parking lot during the night and vandalized the officer’s personal vehicle.
On Sept. 30, police obtained a felony warrant for the man charging him with destruction of property. Authorities served the man with the warrant at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he still was being held on the previous charges.
