Vienna police officers on May 7 at 6:03 p.m. responded to a reported domestic assault in progress at a residence on Cedar Lane, S.E.
A woman reported that she and her husband had been arguing about her adult son. The son heard the argument and confronted the complainant’s husband, his stepfather.
The stepfather then allegedly brandished a firearm, pointing it at the son.
Police arrested the stepfather, a 34-year-old Vienna man, and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Authorities charged him with brandishing a firearm and served him with an emergency protective order.
