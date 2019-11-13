A woman told Vienna police on Nov. 1 at 4:40 a.m. that her boyfriend had begun banging on the door of her room at the Vienna Wolf Trap Hotel, 430 Maple Ave., W. When the woman allowed the man into the room, he reportedly became irate and began assaulting her, police said.
When the woman picked up a phone to call police, the man allegedly grabbed the phone and threw it out the window, authorities said. The man walked out the door to throw the phone off the balcony and the woman closed the door to prevent him from re-entering the room, police said. The man left the area before officers arrived.
A Vienna police officer transported the woman to an area hospital for medical treatment, and obtained three warrants for the man charging him with abduction, strangulation and preventing another from making a 911 call.
At 8:45 a.m., officers located the man in his hotel room. As they were placing him under arrest, he allegedly assaulted one of the officers, police said.
Police transported the 24-year-old Vienna man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities served him with the initial warrants and charged him with assault on a police officer. Authorities held the man without bond.
