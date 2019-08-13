A resident living on Moorefield Creek Road, S.W., told Vienna police Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. that he had received a phone call from a person claiming to represent the Social Security Administration.
The person claimed the resident had outstanding criminal charges, and asked him to pay a large amount of money, police said.
The resident was skeptical about the legitimacy of the call, and was told to Google the phone number to the Social Security Administration and call them back. The resident Googled “Social Security Administration” and the phone number listed was (800) 772-1213. The resident called the number found on the Google Website and was routed back to the same person again.
The resident ended up paying a large amount of money he allegedly owed by way of Target gift cards, police said. Later on the same day, he was contacted a second time by the same caller requesting additional funds.
At that time, the resident suspected it could be a scam and contacted the Vienna Police Department.
