A Vienna resident living on Patrick Street, S.E., told Vienna police on July 5 at 2:18 p.m. that she had returned home to find her father and brother in a heated argument.
When she attempted to leave the apartment complex, her brother allegedly assaulted her, causing injury to her.
Town police arrested the 18-year-old Vienna man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with domestic assault and issued an emergency protective order against him.
The arrestee’s troubles were not over, however. Security personnel at the apartment complex told town police at 6:36 p.m. that evening that a disturbance had occurred in one of the apartments.
Officers observed a broken window at the site and found the arrested man had returned to the apartment after being released from jail.
The man stated he had returned home to retrieve his belongings. His family did not open the door for him, so he attempted to gain entry through the window, causing it to break.
The man suffered injuries to his hand from the window, but refused medical treatment, police said.
Police arrested the man again and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with violating an emergency protective order.
