A man living in the 600 block of Yeonas Drive, S.W., told Vienna police that, between June 15 at 11 p.m. and June 16 at 5 a.m., someone had cut his telephone and Internet lines.
The resident reported previously having other issues with someone causing the same type of damage to his Verizon lines, police said.
