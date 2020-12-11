A resident living in the 500 block of Woodland Court, N.W., told Vienna police on Nov. 23 that a suspicious event had occurred Nov. 13.
The resident told police his son had found a man who was walking around in their garage and appeared to be approaching the door that leads into the residence.
The man ran off when the son confronted him, police said. The resident later observed on his security system that the man initially had approached the front door of the residence before entering the garage, authorities said.
