: A woman living in the 300 block of Owaissa Road, S.E., told Vienna police on Nov. 21 at 7:21 p.m. that she was concerned about her neighbor, who allegedly was out of control and causing a disturbance.
The resident reported having continuous issues with the neighbor for the previous week.
Officers spoke to the neighbor and his family members and provided them with options to seek assistance. Police told the man he needed to stop disturbing the neighbors or he might be charged.
