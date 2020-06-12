Vienna Town Manager Mercury Payton usually kicks off Town Council work sessions by listing the evening’s agenda, but on June 8 he began with something from the heart: a statement addressing protests that recently have swept the nation after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
Payton acknowledged the nation’s ongoing upheaval because of the incident, but unlike some who have been calling for the de-funding of police departments, he signaled his support for Vienna police and said it was not the time to divest from law enforcement.
Payton cited several past instances that had harmed African-Americans, including disparities in educational quality and the Tuskegee medical experiments in the mid-20th century, but said society in those cases chose to improve the medical and educational institutions instead of disbanding them.
“We don’t want to throw away these institutions that have been good for society and time-tested, but want them to be equally good to all demographics, regardless of their ethnicity or nationality,” Payton later told the Sun Gazette. “We need law enforcement to protect the black community. I’m worried about proposals to de-fund police, as this would get the opposite effect.”
Several members of Payton’s extended family have worked in law enforcement, including an uncle who was a deputy sheriff in Broward County, Fla., and the husband of a cousin, who was a Miami police officer.
“There are many fine officers across the country,” Payton said. “What happened with George Floyd should never have happened. It’s outrageous and it’s absolutely bad policing. I think we’re at a moment of time where we should be looking to improve policing, which includes protecting the black community. It includes protecting us all.”
De-funding police departments likely would harm African-American communities, said Payton, who added that two of his first cousins had been murdered: one in Miami in the early 1980s and the other in Alexandria in 2003.
“We don’t want to have a situation where there are more murdered,” he said. “It doesn’t mean we don’t address the problem when black people are mistreated by a police officer. We fix that, we don’t throw away the institution.”
The Council’s work session reviewed ongoing preparations for a new Vienna Police Headquarters. The facility is being designed with a community room that will host gatherings and reinforce the police department’s ties with local residents, Payton said.
“We have a strong commitment to community policing, a way of doing business here in the town of Vienna,” he said. “We need to make sure that we continue that and improve that.”
The planned station also will have an improved evidence room, which will help police build stronger criminal cases, he said.
Policing is a partnership with residents and law enforcement, Payton said. A recent community survey found that more than 90 percent of responding Vienna residents had an “extremely high view” of the police department – a key factor in the town often is cited as one of the best communities in the country, he said.
Vienna Police Chief James Morris thanked Payton for his support and said department leaders consciously had decided to offer public spaces at the new station, including the community room and an improved plaza.
In addition to the new evidence room cited by Payton, the future police headquarters will have new rooms where interviews with those in custody are recorded, Morris said. The improved facility also will help the department achieve accreditation, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.