Vienna police on Sept. 12 at 12:59 a.m. dispatched officers to a residence on Patrick Street, S.E., after receiving a report about an alleged domestic assault between a male resident and his adult son.
Both men told police the other had assaulted him, and both had visible signs of minor injury.
Police arrested both men and transported them to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged each with domestic assault and served protective orders against them.
Authorities held the resident on an unsecured $3,500 bond until he became sober, but held the son without bond.
