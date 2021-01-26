[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna Police Department will hold a ground-breaking ceremony on Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. for its new headquarters at 215 Center St., S.
This new public-safety facility, which will take 18 to 24 months to build, will have about 30,000 square feet of gross floor area and allow all divisions to operate out of the same location.
The new building also better will accommodate upgraded technology and security to handle future increased operations of the department’s 41 sworn officers and 11 civilian employees.
Vienna Mayor Linda Colbert, other Town Council members, Vienna Police Chief James Morris and police personnel will attend the ceremony. Town officials welcome residents to attend, provided they socially distance and wear masks.
For further information about the event, call Master Police Officer Juan Vazquez at (703) 255-7845 or e-mail him at juan.vazquez@viennava.gov.
