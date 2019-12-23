A motorist on Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. was traveling westbound on Church Street, N.E., and turned left to go southbound onto Center Street. A pedestrian was crossing Center Street in the crosswalk when the vehicle her, Vienna police said.
The driver fled the scene without stopping and the pedestrian suffered minor injuries, police said.
