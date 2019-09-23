A Fairfax County man came to Vienna Police Headquarters on Sept. 13 at 12:55 p.m. and told town police he was on the phone with someone who claimed to be a Vienna police officer and was attempting to defraud him of money.
An officer attempted to speak to the caller, but the person hung up when the officer identified himself. The phone number listed as the place where the call originated was the Vienna Police Department’s non-emergency number.
Police told the man the call was a scam and advised him to file a report with the Fairfax County Police Department for the attempted fraud.
Scammers often “spoof” telephone numbers – i.e., make their calls appear to be coming from legitimate sources – in an attempt to defraud people of money. Vienna police not make calls in an attempt to collect money, police said.
For additional information on common scams, visit the Federal Communications Commission’s Website at www.fcc.gov/scam-glossary.
