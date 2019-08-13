Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Rain showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.