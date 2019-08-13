A motorist flagged down a Vienna police officer who was driving in the 200 block of Maple Avenue, E., on Aug. 8 at 1:25 p.m. The motorist told police she had been on the phone with an IRS employee and he had asked for a large amount of money.
Police later determined the caller was impersonating an IRS employee and had scammed the woman out of a large amount of money.
Officers were able to contact the credit-card company that paid the transaction. The credit-card company was able to freeze the recent transactions and the woman’s additional accounts before any money was taken, police said.
