Vienna police on May 5 at 6:05 a.m. dispatched officers to the 600 block of Upham Place, N.W., after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle with its driver asleep inside.
Officers found the driver’s vehicle had struck another vehicle that was legally parked along the roadway.
Upon interacting with the driver, officers detected an odor of marijuana. The driver allegedly was in possession of marijuana and other narcotics, police said.
Police arrested the 25-year-old Vienna man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license (DWI-related).
