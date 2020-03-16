Three vehicles were traveling westbound in the left lane of traffic in the 300 block of Maple Avenue, W., on Feb. 28 at 7:32 p.m. when one motorist’s vehicle ran into the rear of a second vehicle and pushed it into the rear of a third vehicle.
The driver of the initial striking vehicle allegedly parked her vehicle in the parking lot at 377 Maple Ave., W., and fled the scene, police said. Rescue personnel transported the driver and passenger of the third vehicle to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash also injured the second vehicle’s driver, but she told police a family member would drive her to the hospital.
Officers learned that the first vehicle’s driver was at her boyfriend’s residence in the city of Fairfax. Vienna police went to the residence, along with city of Fairfax police, and arrested the 45-year-old Fairfax Station woman. Police transported her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged her with felony hit-and-run.
