Vienna police dispatched officers to the Vienna Inn, 120 Maple Ave., E., on Nov. 11 at 6:51 p.m. to assist with a man who was behaving in a disorderly way. Upon arrival, the restaurant’s employees directed officers to the man, whom an officer advised to leave the business.
While the man was leaving the business, officers noticed he had trouble walking and poor coordination. The man subsequently fell, and for his safety, officers took him into custody on the charge of being drunk in public.
The man allegedly became aggressive toward the officers while he was being placed under arrest, police said. While being transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, the man continued to act belligerently, yelling profanities at an officer, police said. When exiting the cruiser at the jail, the man allegedly spat at several officers who were assisting the other officer, authorities said. At the magistrate’s office, the man allegedly became even more aggressive and kicked the officer at whom he had been yelling.
Police secured arrest warrants against the 44-year-old Fairfax man for assaulting a law-enforcement officer and being drunk in public. Police remanded the man to the custody of the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office.
