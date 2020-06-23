Vienna police officers responded on June 11 at 1:57 p.m. to a possible hit-and-run in the parking lot at Bear Branch Tavern, 133 Maple Ave., N.E. An officer observed the striking vehicle traveling in the area of Glyndon Street and Springwood Court, NE, and initiated a traffic stop.
Upon interacting with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment, police said. After the driver failed a series of field-sobriety tests, police arrested him and transported him to Vienna Police Headquarters, where he provided a sample of his breath for analysis.
Police later transported the 58-year-old Vienna man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with driving while intoxicated.
