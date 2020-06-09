A resident living in the 1000 block of Cottage Street, S.W., told Vienna police that, on June 2 between 2 and 4 a.m., his adult brother allegedly had stolen a cell phone, a wallet and his father’s vehicle.
The suspect abandoned the vehicle on Interstate 66, where it was towed by Virginia State Police. A Vienna police officer located the man walking in the area of Cottage Street and James Drive, S.W., and arrested him. The suspect had in his possession the stolen phone and wallet, in addition to narcotics, police said.
Police transported the man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of Schedule IV drugs.
