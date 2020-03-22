Vienna police on March 14 at 10:04 p.m. dispatched officers to the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.E., after receiving a report of a man who was banging on apartment doors. Police located the man in a stairwell.
The man was acting disorderly and was suffering from injuries to his face and hands, police said. Police arrested the man and asked rescue personnel to respond and assess him.
Rescue personnel transported the man to an area hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. Police then took the 40-year-old Vienna man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with disorderly conduct and being drunk in public.
