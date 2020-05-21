A motorist headed southbound on Cottage Street at the traffic light for Cedar Lane, S.W., was sideswiped on May 8 at 6:01 p.m. by a vehicle turning from Cedar Lane onto Cottage Street, Vienna police said.
Upon interacting with the striking vehicle’s driver, police detected signs of impairment. Police arrested the driver after he failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests.
Police transported the 45-year-old Adelphi, Md., man to Vienna Police Headquarters, where he failed to provide a sample of his breath for analysis.
Police then transported the man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Authorities have charged him with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a breath test and driving without an operator’s license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.