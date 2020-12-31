A resident living in the 500 block of Windover Avenue, N.W., requested police assistance Dec. 21 at 4:04 p.m. because of an assault that was in progress.
Officers went to the residence, separated the parties involved, interviewed both residents and arrested a 21-year-old resident.
Police transported the suspect to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Authorities obtained a warrant against the suspect for assault and battery of a family member and issued and served an emergency protective order for the suspect.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
