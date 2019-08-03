Vienna police dispatched officers to the Vienna Wolf Trap Hotel, 430 Maple Ave., W., on July 25 at 1:56 a.m. after receiving a report of a woman trying to break into the front-office door of the hotel.
Upon arrival, police observed the woman, who quickly began acting disorderly with an officer and yelling profanities, police said.
Police transported the 34-year-old woman, who resides at the hotel, to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged her with disorderly conduct.
