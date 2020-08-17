Vienna police officers on Aug. 11 at 5:06 p.m. responded to the report of a disorderly woman in the T-Mobile store at 216 Maple Ave., W.
Upon the officers’ interaction with the woman, she became more agitated, refused to leave the store and began making calls to 911, police said.
Police arrested the 47-year-old Fairfax woman and transported her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged her with obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and trespassing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.